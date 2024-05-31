Dyaco UK offers local Milton Keynes gym operators a chance to win 10k worth of fitness equipment
and live on Freeview channel 276
For a chance to win £10,000 worth of Spirit Fitness’ extensive range of cardio and strength equipment and revamp their fitness spaces, businesses in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northants can book an appointment here to exclusively visit the UK showroom located at Dyaco UK’s headquarters in Milton Keynes.
The Spirit Fitness commercial product range offers a variety of high-quality products including Treadmills, Ellipticals, Bikes, Rows, Cable Series and Multi Stations for weight training, allowing customers to kit out a full gym floor with the most technologically advanced equipment available nationwide.
The 7,000 sq. ft. HQ houses the UK operations, finance and sales support teams, a dedicated parts warehousing space, as well as the on-site product showroom, enabling the team to have direct control of the Spirit Fitness stock and shipment of parts to ensure an extra fast and efficient service to customers, while allowing key customers a chance to see innovative products first-hand.
The news comes as Dyaco UK continues to grow significantly within Milton Keynes, supplying and servicing a range of leisure facilities such as local workplace hub Unity Place, with further deals in the pipeline.
CEO of Dyaco Europe, Dean Jackson, said: “I’m excited to continue investing in the local Milton Keynes region, supplying customers with sophisticated fitness equipment they can rely on. We’re looking forward to kicking off the new year offering local gym operators a chance to win key products from the Spirit Fitness commercial range, helping their members reach their fitness goals, without having to compromise on service or inflated pricing.”