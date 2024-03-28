Easter egg boost for Milton Keynes children
Generous members at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Milton Keynes have donated dozens of Easter eggs to brighten the lives of poorly children.
Milton Keynes Hospital received the welcome gifts, with the health club offering a complimentary guest day pass for anyone bringing a chocolate treat.
Nicola Fussell, general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club Milton Keynes said: “Thanks to all our members for this fantastic response.
“To be able to donate so many Easter eggs to the hospital was fantastic and I hope the chocolate brings a smile to some youngsters who are facing a difficult time.”