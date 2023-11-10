Enchanted Ball raises £70,000 for MK Cancer Centre.

A ball at Woburn Golf Club last Saturday raised a staggering £70,000 for the new radiology wing at the MK Cancer Centre.

The Enchanted Ball was organised by Ros Ainscow, Tanya Langford and Linda Crosswell.

Over 180 people attended the ball last Saturday. The entertainment was provided by international tenor Jack Olett and international pianist & vocalist Lillia Grace (Granddaughter of Barron Knight, Pete Langford).

The charity auction was hosted by the inimitable celebrity auctioneer Charlie Ross. He worked his magic to get the total up to way beyond what was thought possible.

Linda Crosswell, Ros Ainscow, Tanya Langford

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported this important cause", said Ros Ainscow. "From the Golf Club itself to all the extremely generous local business and individuals who donated prizes, to everyone who paid to attend and then donated.

"We hope that the money raised will make the lives of cancer sufferers a little bit easier as they go through their treatment."