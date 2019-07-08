England's chief NHS nurse Ruth May will visit health centre in Milton Keynes

Ruth May, the chief nurse for NHS England, will be visiting Wolverton Health centre to meet general practice nurses in Wolverton and Milton Keynes.

Ruth says she is is "excited" to hear from the city's GP federation, MK CCG and nurses across Bedford, Luton and Milton Keynes.

She will be visiting tomorrow, Tuesday, between 12 noon and 2pm.

Ruth is the Chief Nursing Officer for England and an Executive/National Director at NHS England and NHS Improvement. She is also the National Director responsible for infection prevention and control.