Every 90 Seconds Someone in the UK has a Brain Injury

Milton Keynes population as of 2019 was 285,000, with ABI hospital admissions (MKUH) reaching 1,132 for the year. The likelihood that one of your colleagues, friends, or a family member has suffered a brain injury is large. Headway Milton Keynes is here to help.

A brain injury is a hidden disability, often overlooked by society. However, individuals are unaware of the frighteningly staggering statistics: In 2022, there were over 900,000 A&E admissions in the UK regarding a head injury, these varied from a stroke to a road traffic accident. Unfortunately, due to prolonged diagnosis and lack of services, rehabilitation following a brain injury is hard to find.

Headway Milton Keynes offers these services to individuals in and around the Milton Keynes city. The charity is run by a small team of staff, and has support from a team of volunteers from various corporations such as Geoffrey Leaver and Bolt Burden Kemp.

The charity runs various exercise groups, art groups, communication groups and a newly launched Cognitive, Education and Lifestyle Programme which focusses on re-learning, strategizing and educating service-users on functional skills such as memory, fatigue management, nutrition and more!

Clients in the Cognitive Programme

However, due to the current cost of living crisis and remnants left from the pandemic, the charity is finding it harder than ever to raise funds and awareness.

Keri Whelan, the Service Manager at Headway Milton Keynes says "The last two years have been incredibly difficult, but we are working harder than ever to deliver rehabilitative services to those suffering a brain injury. Demand for the service is increasing alongside the cost of living, and we are asking for support."

"To continue making a difference, we need more awareness around brain injury diagnosis and the rehabilitation process. We are extremely grateful for our close ties with the local council and neuro rehab services who continue to refer to our service and support us, but now more than ever, we are trying to raise the profile of the charity, we were not in a great place this time last year, but with the teams incredibly hard work and the support of those who know about us, things are beginning to look brighter. We have expanded our service, taking on more clients than ever, we are all so incredibly proud of how far our clients have come and we are honoured to play a part in their journey"

Former client, now Headway Milton Keynes peer mentor, Julie Steer, shares her story of her brain injury journey. "I suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2012 after falling down the stairs. After undergoing a craniotomy and being discharged from hospital a few months later, I found myself alone. All thinking required double the effort, my memory was non-existent and I struggled with low mood and identity. After finding and joining Headway Milton Keynes in 2016, I found myself making progress, my memory improved, I found strategies that helped me and formed many new friendships. Headway Milton Keynes have helped me to work towards and reach my goals, and have most recently allowed me to take up a new role as peer mentor, this allows me to support other clients at Headway Milton Keynes and has given me a sense of purpose again. I am no longer just someone who had a brain injury, I am Julie."

Left to Right: Julie (peer mentor), Keri (service manager), Petra and Rona (BI Coordinators)

Staff at Headway Milton Keynes are making tremendous efforts to get the word of their charity out, most recently attending various Primary Care Networks and collaborating with other charities to raise awareness. Staff have also been working effortlessly to raise vital funds to continue running the service.

Keri admits "This service is a lifeline to so many individuals and their families... a little to you, means a lot to us".

Just £5 will allow someone with a brain injury to attend the social group, opening up the route to support and friendships. The charity have also been trying to reach out to local businesses and shops for donations of refreshments, crockery and games, and have recently opened a corporate members programme which allows businesses to receive annual brain injury training, a certificate, and invites to events for a small monthly fee.

To support Headway Milton Keynes, donate here Donate with PayPal Giving Fund