Expectant mums given mindfulness boost at Milton Keynes Hospital

Being pregnant is a stressful time - but expectant mums are being given some extra support in the form of a mindfulness exhibition at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Called Linear Meditations, the exhibition features the works of influential British abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham - and has been specifically designed to enhance the care environment and improve patient and staff wellbeing.

Glacier Encounter by Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, 1976. Part of the Linear Meditations exhibition from Paintings in Hospitals. Courtesy of the Barns-Graham Trust

Paintings in Hospitals developed the exhibition in partnership with the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham Trust, Imperial Health Charity and emerging curator Briana Oliveris.

Amisha Karia, head of collection, loans & programming at Paintings in Hospitals, said: “I am thrilled this exhibition is touring to the Antenatal Day Assessment Unit at Milton Keynes Hospital. I believe it is the perfect location for a meditative exhibition that features mindfulness exercises to the support health and wellbeing of expectant mothers and those caring for them."

Stuart Isaac, artistic & programmes director at Arts for Health Milton Keynes, said: “The artworks help promote a wellbeing focused environment and innovatively encourage engagement with the artworks through the mindfulness exercises.”

You can catch the exhibition at the Antenatal Day Assessment Unit and Obstetric Ultrasound area at Milton Keynes University Hospital. To help patients and staff engage with the display, you'll have the chance to do a series of practical mindfulness exercises.