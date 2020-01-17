Families and friends encouraged to get active with two fun runs at Woburn

Dust off those running shoes, it's time for the Woburn Abbey Triathlon.

Returning for its second year, there will be 5km and 10km fun runs on Saturday, September 5, which aims to encourage friends and families to get active together, while raising cash for charity.

Woburn Abbey Triathlon

The event is open to anyone from eight years old for the 5km run and 14 years for the 10km run.

The event starts from the triathlon finish line, taking runners down into Woburn Abbey’s park land. Participants will then pass the lakes before heading out into the Duke’s private garden - giving you exclusive access to the Evergreens which is usually closed to the public.

Marcus Anselm, co-founder, tri for life, said: "It is a real testament to the growth of the event - and our mission to expand the Woburn Abbey Triathlon to get more families fit and active together.”

tri for life was founded in 2007 and since then has raised close to £2.5million for good causes up and down the country.

To sign up to the event, head to the website here

To fundraise for tri for life, contact info@triforlife.co.uk