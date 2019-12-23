Families in Milton Keynes asked to get their skates on this Christmas Day for people with multiple sclerosis

Families are being urged to have an ice day at Christmas by help those living with multiple sclerosis.

Planet Ice, in South Row, Eldergate, is inviting kids - both big and small - to the rink on Christmas Day - Wednesday, December 25.

Get your skates on and go along to Planet Ice

You'll be able to enjoy a medley of Christmas tunes on the ice from 10am to noon, with all ticket sales going to the the MS Society’s appeal, the Stop MS Appeal. The appeal plans to raise more than £100million over 10 years to find treatments for anyone with MS.

Heath Rhodes, chief operations officer at Planet Ice, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors on Christmas Day to support the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal. We not only want to raise funds for the chronic condition, but also raise much-needed awareness.”

More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, with a further one in four is likely to know someone affected. MS damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

Nick Moberly, chief executive of the MS Society, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Planet Ice for kicking off our partnership with such a festive, yet important, fundraiser. More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, and the funds raised from events like this could truly change what it means to live with the condition, while also helping us to stop MS sooner.”

