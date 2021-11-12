Felicity Cox appointed Chief Executive Designate of new health body covering Milton Keynes

Felicity Cox has been appointed Chief Executive Officer Designate of the NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK), when it takes on statutory responsibilities in April 2022.

Felicity was appointed as Executive Lead for the Integrated Care System in December last year and Accountable for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in February 2021.

Felicity, a pharmacist, takes up her appointment ahead of the Integrated Care System in BLMK being established. The ICS champions integrated working across health, social care, local authorities, wider partners and the voluntary and community sector which has led to the improvement of many pathways, including for those communities which have not been reached up until now.

Felicity Cox has been appointed chief executive designate for BLMK Integrated Care Board

The ICS will deliver positive outcomes for local people, as it is designed to coordinate services and to plan in a way that improves population health and reduces inequalities.

Felicity said: “I am delighted to be appointed CEO Designate of the ICB for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board. I have worked in the system for a number of times throughout my career and have a long association with it. I am passionate about helping people to access better more integrated services to help them to live better lives.

“The partnership between local organisations that provide health and care present a great opportunity to truly improve health outcomes in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes in a way that hasn’t happened before.

“By focusing on working with local partners collaboratively, I look forward to making differences which are felt by people across BLMK. We know that when services join up, individuals, families and communities prosper and by playing our full role with partners we can impact more on people's health and wellbeing.

“Our partners are fully committed to working together to make sure local people in BLMK receive the high-quality care they deserve and that by working together we can improve other areas of people’s lives, through employment, training, and investment locally.

“I am committed to seeing the health outcomes for and health status of our population improve and am motivated to work towards these crucial goals.”

Dr Rima Makarem, chair designate for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System said:

“I’m delighted that Felicity has been appointed as the CEO Designate. It is such a vital role and presents a real opportunity to improve health and wellbeing across BLMK.

Felicity is an asset to the team and in the last eleven months, she has started to build powerful and positive relationships across the system, which are already starting to see an improvement in health outcomes for the local population and so I am looking forward to continuing our work to bring about positive change in our local communities.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Clinical Chair of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Felicity’s appointment is good news for the people of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes. It’s important at a time of change in health and social care that we have a system leader who understands our residents and, together with our partners in local government and across the NHS, can ensure that the needs of our communities are met.