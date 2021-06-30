Fertility satellite centre in Milton Keynes becomes one of the first UK clinics to offer in person consultation since pandemic

Milton Keynes Fertility Satellite Clinic reopens tomorrow becoming one of the first places to offer in person consultations since the start of the pandemic.

Based at Whaddon Medical Centre in Bletchley, the clinic is offering in person consultations when it reopens tomorrow (July 1).

The Milton Keynes Fertility Satellite Clinic serves both NHS and private patients within Luton, Bedford, Northampton and the surrounding areas.

Whaddon Medical Centre

The clinic is overseen by The Fertility Partnership (TFP).

Previously, patients needed to travel to TFP’s nearest main clinic, TFP Oxford Fertility.

Dr Edward Coats, clinical lead for the TFP Milton Keynes Satellite Clinic and consultant at The Fertility Partnership comments, “We’re thrilled to be reopening the Milton Keynes Fertility Satellite Clinic and offering our patients in person consultations.

"We are one of the first fertility clinics in the UK to offer in person consultations, without the need for them to travel to a major clinic. Access to care is extremely important and it is something we are extremely proud to be able to provide.

Inside Milton Keynes Fertility Satellite Clinic

“With one in seven couples facing difficulties conceiving in the UK1, we are on a mission to create and change lives with our team of internationally renowned clinicians that are ready and waiting to provide patients with the support they need throughout their fertility journey.”

Currently under Oxford’s CCG, patients can receive one free IVF cycle funded by the NHS.