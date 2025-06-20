Fewer female genital mutilation victims seen by NHS services in Milton Keynes

Fewer female genital mutilation victims were seen by NHS services in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton, new figures show.

FGM is a procedure where the female genitals are deliberately cut, injured or changed, with no medical reason for this to be done.

Often inflicted on girls under 15, it is considered child abuse and is illegal in the UK.

A charity campaigning against FGM and other forms of violence against women and girls warned many of these victims are only identified during pregnancy, and called for efforts to spot victims earlier to better support them.

NHS England figures show around five patients with FGM injuries were seen by healthcare providers in across the NHS Integrated Care Board area covering Milton Keynes, Luton and Bedfordshire between January and March this year.

It was down from about 15 over the same period a year earlier.

All of them were new patients, meaning they had their injuries recorded by NHS services for the first time.

Figures between one and seven are represented as five, and figures greater than seven have been rounded to the nearest five.

Across England, some 2,245 FGM victims were seen by healthcare providers in the three months to March - up seven per cent from 2,090 during the same period a year earlier.

These included around 970 new patients, which was also up from 945 the previous year.

Sema Gornall, chief executive of The Vavengers, an anti-FGM charity, said the growing number of FGM victims seen by healthcare providers is due to better recording efforts.

However, she warned a large share of survivors are only identified during pregnancy, if and when these happen.

She called for a national survey on FGM for all women registered with the NHS system, to identify victims earlier and support them better.

The figures also show around 86 per cent of victims seen in the year to March who stated how old they were when the FGM procedure was carried out said it took place when they were under 10.

Of all those who specified where it had taken place, 82 per cent said Africa, 15 per cent said Asia, and two per cent had it done in the UK.

Naana Otoo-Oyortey, executive director of the Foundation for Women's Health Research and Development warned: "FGM remains a silent harm for many women and girls".

She explained the current legislation implies FGM victims under 18 cannot access support services unless their procedure is reported to the police, which prompts many not to seek health advice and support until they become adults.

She added these figures do not reflect "the true extent of the problem of FGM within the UK, as many GPs fail to report this data to protect their patients and not to be seen as being culturally insensitive".

A Government spokesperson said: "Female genital mutilation is a horrific crime and child abuse which we are committed to tackling.

"We are working hard across Government and the NHS to improve the support provided to victims of this deeply harmful practice which can cause long term physical, mental and sexual health trauma.

"Whether the rise is due to more reporting or increased incidents it is vital all victims receive the help they need and there is specific guidance in place to treat and support victims."

