First aid charity launches appeal for future lifesavers in Milton Keynes

St John Ambulance is looking for more adult volunteers to join its teams of first aiders at its Wolverton and Central MK unit.

The first aid charity is keen to hear from anyone (aged 18 or over) who may want to get involved.

The volunteers provide first aid at many local events, such as carnivals and concerts, and there are also opportunities to attend national events including the Virgin Money London Marathon.

On Monday September 16 and Monday September 30, special recruitment evenings will be held from 8.15pm at the volunteers’ base at Oxman Lane, Greenleys, MK12 6LF.

No previous experience is required as full training will be given free of charge, and volunteering is flexible, so people can give time in a way that suits them.

During the evening potential volunteers can find out more and decide which role, from the many available, would suit them best.

Becky Best, Wolverton and CMK Unit manager, said: “We’re really keen to expand our friendly team, to enable us to get out and about to more events in our local area.

“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is very rewarding and teaches you amazing life saving skills which could help you save a loved one, a friend or a stranger. Having more people trained in first aid in our local community is a positive step towards boosting community resilience and creating more life savers who live and work in the area.”

Successful candidates must be able to attend a welcome event at a later date and will need to attend a series of training sessions in the following weeks.

Anyone interested in applying for a role as a volunteer first aider visit www.sja.org.uk and click on ‘volunteer’ and search using a postcode. Alternatively, please contact Becky Best via email Becky.Best1@sja.org.uk for further information.