First ever Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Show comes to Milton Keynes

Holistic health, spirituality, wellbeing and healthy living is the focus of a Mind Body Spirit Show coming to Milton Keynes.

The show, run by Deer Spirit Events, will take place at the Milton Keynes Irish Centre in Fenny Stratford, opposite Dobbies Garden Centre in Watling Street, on Sunday, February 6. Doors open at 11am until 5pm .

The show features a main exhibition along with a programme of talks and workshops. Topics incude Reiki, a form of energy healing, first used in Japan in the 1920s, aura imaging which is based on Kirlian photography; shamanic readings and mediumship.

The Mind Body Spirit Show, will include workshops featuring palmistry, visualisation, numerology and more. T

Exhibitors specialising in holistic and alternative therapies, will be on hand to provide one-to-one readings and self-help advice. There will also be a wide range of retailers selling crystals, spiritual, and holistic goods, jewellery, salt lamps, crystals, arts and crafts.

Workshops will cover palmistry, visualisation, numerology and more. There’s also a gong bath and a demonstration of mediumship.

Organiser Julie Fenn, said: "The show has been running across Bucks, Beds, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire for many years.

I'ts our first time in Milton Keynes and we want to give locals a chance to speak with and listen to, our holistic and spiritual experts and to meet like-minded people."

The show, which comes to Milton Keynes for the first time, has been running across Bucks, Beds, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire for many years