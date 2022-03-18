Five schools in Milton Keynes town to benefit from funding to help with impact of Covid

Pupils at five Newport Pagnell schools are to benefit from £1,000 funding from a Covid ward-based budget.

Lib Dem Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, has organised the funding to help local schools as they recover from the pandemic and lockdowns. The money will go towards funding:

> An outside classroom to encourage children to explore the natural world at Giffard Park Primary School

> Face masks, wipes and other Covid supplies at Ousedale

> More books to help children who have fallen behind with their reading at Green Park, Cedars and Tickford primary schools.

Councillor Carr said: “Our local schools worked so hard throughout the pandemic, never failing to support pupils and their families.