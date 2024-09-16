Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK pharmacists are stocking up on winter flu jabs ahead of the cold and flu season.

Australia suffered one of its worst flu outbreaks in the last five years this winter

Well Pharmacy is now urging people to book themselves in for a winter flu jab.

Pharmacists in the UK are stocking up on winter flu jabs after Australia experienced one of its worst seasonal flu outbreaks in the last five years.

The southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter during the UK’s summer, saw the number of people in Western Australia being diagnosed and hospitalised with flu surpassing the five-year average.

Experts from Well Pharmacy keep a close eye on data from the southern hemisphere’s winter when it comes to predicting the seriousness of a UK outbreak, with Britain’s biggest independent pharmacy chain Well Pharmacy now urging people to book themselves in for a local flu jab ahead of the winter season.

The call comes as the NHS braces for another winter that could see millions of Brits hit with flu or Covid and amid growing fears that vulnerable pensioners will be wary of putting their heating on for long periods after the scrapping of the winter fuel allowance.

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent for Well Pharmacy, has advised that the data from Australia can be used to help make people aware of the risks ahead of flu season. Sandhu said: “This data clearly indicates that a higher-than-average number of the population might find themselves catching the flu this year.”

Continuing: “Whilst we aim to aid all patients when we can, those who are eligible to receive their vaccination should be booking to receive it as soon as possible.”

Adding: “Well encourage all ages and ethnicities to receive the vaccination in order to make sure that families can enjoy time together indoors during the winter without worrying about flu.”

What are the symptoms of flu?

Flu is a highly contagious infection, it will often get better on its own but it can leave some people seriously ill. It thrives during the cold winter months, as the influenza virus grows best in cold, dry conditions, making flu season in the UK span from October to February.

Influenza impacts the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. Symptoms can include headaches, a runny nose, sore throat or a persistent dry cough that won’t seem to break. It can also cause high temperatures, chills, aching muscles and a loss of appetite.

Where can you get the flu jab?

Well Pharmacy is advising patients to book their flu jab in advance ahead of the NHS vaccination programme which will begin in October. If you are eligible for the free NHS vaccination let them know when booking and you won’t be charged, with pregnant women able to receive their flu jab from today (September 16).

Patients who want to pay for a jab can also book in for a £17.99 vaccination, which can also be given on the same day as the Covid vaccine ensuring maximum protection for patients ahead of winter.

Who is eligible for the NHS flu vaccine?

The NHS offer a free flu vaccine to help protect those at higher risk of becoming very unwell if they catch the flu. Patients will be able to book an appointment with their local pharmacy from September 23.

To be eligible for the free NHS flu jab as an adult you must be:

65 and over

have certain health conditions

pregnant

in long-stay residential care

receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, someone who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis

The criteria for the children’s nasal spray flu vaccine includes:

children aged 2 or 3 on August 31, 2024 (born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2022)

all primary school children (Reception to Year 6)

some secondary school children (Year 7 to Year 11)

children aged 2 to 17 with certain long-term health conditions

Babies and children aged 6 months to 2 years old with certain health conditions will be offered a flu injection instead of the spray.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of flu and who is eligible for the flu jab on NHS.UK.