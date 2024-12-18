Former Milton Keynes soldier to complete multi-marathon challenge in mum’s memory

An Army veteran who lost his mum to brain cancer is on course to complete a marathon challenge raising funds to help find a cure for the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former soldier Jack Goodwin, 37, from Newton Leys, Milton Keynes, will spend Christmas having completed his Megathon Challenge which has seen him run 15 official marathons in a year.

Jack will run his final race, the Die Hard Marathon, on Monday around Caldecotte Lake. (23/12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is close to his fundraising target of £2,740 which represents £1 for each km covered and is the amount it costs to fund a day of research at a Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence.

Jack Goodwin and his mum Debbie

Father-of-one, Jack, took on the role of trustee for the Milton Keynes-based charity in order to “do more for the brain tumour community”, following the loss of his mum, Debbie Goodwin, aged 61, who died of a glioblastoma (GBM) in February 2023 just six months after being diagnosed.

He added: “Mum was an incredible woman, always laughing and smiling, she was a shoulder to lean on and I miss her everyday. Mum herself was a runner, and I grew up watching her do half marathons, so this was a fitting tribute. Running is something that’s helped me through the grieving process too.”

Jack has put his heart and soul into the challenge, and even sold his precious collection of Nintendo 64 cartridges to help pay for race entries which has seen him pound the pavements of Bedford, cruise past castle grounds in Cholmondeley, and tackle tricky terrain in the Pennines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data insights manager, Jack, said: “I’ve gone through five pairs of trainers. My sixth will be ready to hang up after Monday and I’ll be ready for a rest. It’s been the quickest year of my life. At times it’s felt very lonely, but the group of people who have liked, commented and shared messages on my Instagram page has been encouraging and kept me going when I’ve wanted to stop.”

Just under 13% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Jack added: “Running was part of my mourning process, essentially running away from feeling anything and when I started out this challenge, I ran with my head down. Now at the end, I’ll finish with my head high. I hope that I’ve helped to raise the profile of brain tumours and got more people speaking about the investment that’s needed to research kinder treatments and work towards finding a cure for the disease. A brain tumour took my mum’s life too soon, I don’t want other families to go through the same thing.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “What an amazing year Jack has had. Running most days and in all weathers. He’s now so close to finishing. His mum’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate, and can affect anyone at any age. We’re grateful to Jack for sharing his mum’s story and can’t wait to cheer him over the finish line.”

You can donate to Brain Tumour Research via Jack’s 2024 Megathon challenge here