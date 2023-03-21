Free dementia cafe to be held in Milton Keynes
The session is on Thursday (March 23) from 10am to 12pm.
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:24 GMT- 1 min read
A free Dementia Cafe is being held by homecare company Caremark in Milton Keynes.
People living with dementia and companions are invited to the session on Thursday (March 23) from 10am to 12pm.
It is being held in Caremark’s offices in Douglas House, Simpson Road.
The cafe is the first of what the company hopes will be a regular event.
Visitors should note there is no wheelchair access.
Contact Kris Owden by email for more information.