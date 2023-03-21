A free Dementia Cafe is being held by homecare company Caremark in Milton Keynes.

People living with dementia and companions are invited to the session on Thursday (March 23) from 10am to 12pm.

It is being held in Caremark’s offices in Douglas House, Simpson Road.

The cafe is the first of what the company hopes will be a regular event.

Visitors should note there is no wheelchair access.

