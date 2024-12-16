Free toothbrushes giveaway to help brush up on children’s oral health in Milton Keynes

A pilot scheme offering access to oral care for children is to be expanded with plans to distribute more than 7,000 free toothbrushes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, tooth decay remains the main cause of hospital admission among children aged five to nine with almost a quarter of five-year-olds having experienced tooth decay.

The pilot scheme in Bletchley, funded by Milton Keynes City Council’s Public Health team, saw more than 500 free toothbrushes, along with paste and oral care tips, distributed to families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saplings Family Centre offered regular sessions for parents and carers to access free supplies for children and get advice. The city council als worked with two primary schools in Bletchley to provide lesson plans around oral hygiene.

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People with staff at Knowles Primary School in Bletchley and Mandy Fisher (right), Manager of The Saplings Family Centre

Due to its success the scheme will be expanded in 2025 with sessions offered across other city Family Centres.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health & Communities, said: “We recognise that oral hygiene among young people is a national issue which is why we want to get more supplies and guidance out there in our local communities. Something that many of us take for granted is having our own toothbrush yet we know that isn’t the case for all families. This scheme will help to reduce local hospital admissions whilst improving access to these essential items.”

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, added: “It’s great to see another example of local schools working with us in partnership to support young people. We look forward to expanding this scheme to reach more children including those who may have additional needs.”