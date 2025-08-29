The 10 top GP surgeries in Milton Keynes rated according to how happy patients are with their doctor

Published 29th Aug 2025

Patients in Milton Keynes have had their say on how they feel their local GP practice is performing.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, have been published, revealing how content patients really are with their doctor.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal every GP practice in Milton Keynes rated according to patient satisfaction. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at The Red House Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 32%, with 97 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 65% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

1. The Red House Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes

There were 372 survey forms sent out to patients at Westfield Road Surgery in Bletchley, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 31%, with114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

2. Westfield Road Surgery - Bletchley, Milton Keynes

There were 282 survey forms sent out to patients at Asplands Medical Centre in Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 35%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 59% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

3. Asplands Medical Centre - Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes

There were 366 survey forms sent out to patients at The Stonedean Practice in Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes. The response rate was 42%, with 153 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 58% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good.

4. The Stonedean Practice - Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

