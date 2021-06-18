Half of people in Milton Keynes fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Half of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 105,018 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 51% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 99,557 were aged 30 and over – 60% of the age group.

Over 50% of adults in Milton Keynes have received both doses of a Covid vaccine

It means 5,461 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Milton Keynes.

Across Milton Keynes, 78% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands, with 94.7% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Olney and Lavendon, 94.4%

3) Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington, 88.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Milton Keynes and Newlands, 52.5%

2) Eaglestone and Fishermead, 59.8%

3) Oldbrook and Coffee Hall, 63.6%

Across England, 25.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 13 – 56% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 23.8 million people aged 30 and over – 67% of the age group.