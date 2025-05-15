Health bosses introduce state-of-the-art AI cubes to help care for vulnerable elderly people in Milton Keynes

Local health chiefs are trialling artificial intelligence as a means of safeguarding elderly and vulnerable people living on their own.

They have launched a pilot project installing AI devices, which go by the name of Monica. in the homes of dozens of individuals.

The small white cubes connect wirelessly to smart devices and sensors around the home to quietly monitor vital signs, sleep patterns, speech, daily routine and movements, and overall health and wellbeing.

And they will now evaluate how the kit, known as MiiCare remote monitoring, can support residents to remain at home for longer, reduce avoidable care home admissions and promote independent living.

The Digitising Social Care programme at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System has provided already 73 MiiCare kits to homes across the area. Most were issued to people aged 70-89 who had a high risk of falls, early onset dementia or memory loss.

AI analyses the data from each kit and alerts care givers, healthcare providers or family members to investigate any changes in behaviours or readings which may be early indicators of ill-health.

The MiiCube also houses a voice assistant named Monica who acts as a personal companion and a digital health coach – gently prompting the user to take medication or to drink more, or reminding them about appointments.

As a companion, Monica provides news and weather updates, time notifications, and checks in from time-to-time as to how they are getting on.

BLMK say the following benefits have been observed during the project:

Some family members were reassured and felt more in control as they could use the data to monitor and take proactive steps for earlier intervention.

Some individuals were supported to remain at home for longer rather than going into residential care or needing more care at home

One omiciliary provider, APT Care Ltd, said: “Mr D is 86 years young, and lives on his own. His three daughters live far away, and a granddaughter visits once a week. His history of falls led to a hospital admission, and APT was commissioned to support four times daily with personal care, medication, meals and catheter management. Mr D and his family were worried about him having another fall, lying helpless on the floor until a carer arrived.

“The ability to ask Monica to call in an emergency was described by his granddaughter as 'a game-changer'. The family can access the dashboard to check in on his wellbeing – how he slept, how active he is... knowing that in the background, APT is also monitoring and will respond as appropriate.”

Clare Steward, Digitising Social Care programme director for BLMK Integrated Care System, said: “The analysis of the pilot found that the most successful element was having a known or trusted professional to actively monitor and support the individual. However, as the case with pilots, there were also factors that meant some of the planned benefits were not fully demonstrated.”

