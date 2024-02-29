Health club members in Milton Keynes invited to exclusive screening of Marvel's 'Madame Webb'
This unique event compliments the Bannatyne Group’s 'Change Your Destiny' initiative, highlighting the profound impact individuals can have on the lives of others.
The Bannatyne Health Club Milton Keynes earned its spot for the private screening at the local Cineworld by ranking among the top five clubs in the 'Change Your Destiny' initiative.
This campaign encourages members to nominate individuals who have significantly impacted their lives, with the winning nominee set to receive an extraordinary five-night trip to New York City, celebrating the spirit of 'Madame Webb'.
'Madame Webb' stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic with potential clairvoyant powers.
The film delves into her origin story, combining suspense and thriller elements as she uncovers truths about her past and connects with three young women on the brink of powerful destinies. Their journey is fraught with danger, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience for viewers.
Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying: "We are thrilled to offer our members in Milton Keynes this exclusive opportunity to watch 'Madame Webb'.
"It's a testament to the positive influence and inspiration our members provide to one another. This event is not just about watching a film; it's about celebrating the power of change and the impact of personal heroes in our lives."