Hospital worker shaves her head to help new Milton Keynes cancer unit

A caring hospital worker has had all her hair shaved off to raise funds for the new cancer unit in Milton Keynes.

Carrie Havard's effort has so far raised £850.

Carrie before

She braved the clippers in the hospital's McMillan Unit last Thursday.

She said: “Cancer affects everyone and I’ve experienced the pain it can cause families and loved ones, losing my dad four years ago, and more recently a wonderful friend as well as other family members over the years.”

Carrie added: "The new cancer unit will provide somewhere special for the brave and wonderful patients who come through our doors, and where most of them spend an enormous amount of time under going treatment and care.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of the team at the hospital and know that by having my head shaved for this wonderful cause will just prove I’m as crazy as the nurses, staff and patients already think I am.”