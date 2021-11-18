Housebound patients in Milton Keynes to receive Covid booster vaccinations

Health chiefs in Milton Keynes have announced they are currently delivering booster vaccinations to the region’s housebound patients.

Patients classified as housebound residents will receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine at home or place of residence by a special ‘roving team’ of vaccinators.

The ‘roving team’, made up of healthcare staff, pharmacists, GPs and nurses, are fully equipped and will carry out vaccinations in the quickest and safest way possible.

A specialist 'roving team' will deliver the vaccinations to housebound patients

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme from Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We know that vaccinations are the clear way out of the pandemic. We are committed to providing our housebound population with their jabs, not least because they are unable to access their vaccinations via our usual healthcare settings.

“There are a number of challenges that are present to enable us to deliver the vaccination programme to this cohort, including the time factor, as we will have to wait 15 minutes in each location. We are aiming to get all eligible housebound patients vaccinated by mid-December. We recently completed the 1 November deadline of visiting every care home and were commended locally for having achieved this.”

Patients who are recorded by their GP surgery as housebound will get home visits for the vaccines. Residents will not need to arrange a housebound visit for their booster jabs as they will be contacted directly by our roving teams.