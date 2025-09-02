As children return to the classroom they are at a higher risk of catching hair nits 🏫

A leading pharmacy has noticed a surge in patients seeking treatment for head lice.

As children return to the classroom, they are at a higher risk of catching head lice.

Niamh McMillan, Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent, shares key advice on how to spot hair nits.

A leading pharmacy is warning parents to be on the lookout for head lice after a surge in patients buying head lice treatment.

Superdrug has seen sales of its head lice treatment spray increase by 21.2%, coinciding with kids returning to the classrooms.

Children are at a higher risk of head lice in September when they return to school, with many parents unaware of how to spot the early warning signs.

Niamh McMillan, Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent, said: “Back to school doesn’t have to mean back to head lice,” and has shared key advice to help parents prevent outbreaks, spot the signs early, and seek treatment.

Head lice cases tend to spike when children return to school. | LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

What are head lice?

Head lice and nits are tiny insects that live in the hair of humans. They are very common in young children, but can affect any age. They are not caused by having dirty hair; they are picked up by head-to-head contact, which makes it very easy for them to spread in schools or nurseries.

Niamh explained that the time of year plays a role: “During the warmer summer months, there is a greater opportunity for head lice to be transmitted from head to head as children play outside more often.”

How to spot head lice

Head lice and nits make your head itchy; they are hard to spot and will appear as small insects up to 3mm long. Eggs are brown and white and will attach to the hair.

Niamh explains that the best way to find out if your child has lice is to inspect their head. You can do this by combing their hair with a special fine-toothed comb. Adding: “You should only begin head lice treatment once you have spotted lice in their hair.”

How to treat head lice

You can start getting rid of head lice as soon as you see them. Treatment options include wet combing, which can help remove lice from your hair.

Niamh said: “Use a fine-toothed comb and gently pull the comb through sections of wet hair, from roots to the ends. Wipe the comb after each stroke, checking each time for head lice.”

If wet combing has not worked, other treatment options include medicated lotions or sprays. Remember to check everyone in your household so everyone who has lice is treated.

You can find out more about the signs of head lice and how to treat head lice at NHS.UK.