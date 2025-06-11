Hundreds of people in Milton Keynes losing out on good night’s sleep

Milton Keynes residents are losing their beauty sleep with 1,690 noise complaints made to the council last year.

That’s according to new figures which revealed Milton Keynes eighth in a list of top ten towns or cities in the UK suffering high levels of sleep deprivation.

Complaints were mostly due to loud music and parties, dogs barking or domestic disputes.

Mattress Online analysed Freedom of Information data of noise complaints to reveal the areas getting the worst sleep. Research also showed noise complaints increased by eight per cent over the last three months alongside an 81% increase in ‘can’t sleep’ complaints.

A sleep map shows Milton Keynes eighth on a list of ten worst areas for sleep deprivation in the UK

Hannah Shore, Head of Sleep Science at Mattress Online, said: “Disturbed sleep will means less sleep and the type of sleep you are getting. Normally it means getting lighter and more fractured sleep, and not enough of the deeper restorative sleep. Basically this will leave you feeling rubbish the following day.

“The first thing we should try and do is to ensure we sleep through, so it may be worth investing in a good pair of earplugs or using something to drown out the noise if it’s not there all night.

"If you are lucky enough to have a spare room you may want to consider changing rooms if the noise is more persistent across multiple nights. If not, you could try and soundproof your room or changing the layout by putting larger pieces of furniture against the joining walls.

"If you do wake up throughout the night try not to clockwatch, and try to keep calm otherwise wake-promoting hormones will keep you awake longer.

“If the bad nights sleep has affected you the following day there is nothing wrong with taking a nap, try to keep it to in the early afternoon and only for 20 - 30 minutes, this should give you the boost you need without effecting the following nights sleep.

Ultimately, it may involve you having a chat with your neighbour as they might not understand they are being noisy, however, there are also things that they might not be able to change, such as babies crying.”

Fife had the most noise complaints in 2024, with 5,232 complaints.

On the other end of the scale, Swindon residents are getting the best night's sleep with just six noise complaints.