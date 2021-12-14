Hundreds of pupils at Milton Keynes schools absent due to Covid, latest data shows

Hundreds of pupils in Milton Keynes missed school due to Covid the latest official data shows.

Data chronicling the week from October 18-22 shows that an upward estimate of 913 pupils were missing over virus-related concerns in MK.

This makes up to 2.7% of all pupils attending the 73 schools listed in Milton Keynes, according to Department for Education (DfE) figures.

Less pupils have attended school in person according to the latest data

As well as 2.7% of pupils, 1.6% of teachers in the school area missed time due to a need to isolate that week.

In total, 65.8% of schools provided information on the number of Covid-linked absences on their premises in Milton Keynes.

Across England, latest data accurate up to December 9, shows the number of pupils shielding at home is increasing.

With the Omicron variant emerging latest DfE findings estimate 2.9% of pupils were absent due to Covid, accounting for nearly 236,000 children.

Previously, 208,000 children, or 2.6% of the overall cohort, were isolating just weeks earlier up to November 25.

Some schools have switched to remote learning to avoid the spread of Omicron cases, while other facilities have reported a severe drop in attendances.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Listening to the speculation and the news, and certainly the emails I’ve been getting from members, you are getting some pockets of very severe low attendance, partly young people, partly staff.

“One [school] has emailed me this morning saying 25% of staff have been off for three weeks, you can imagine if you can’t then get supply teachers that becomes very difficult to maintain the quality of education.”