Hundreds of years of life lost to alcohol-related deaths in Milton Keynes in 2020

Hundreds of years of life were lost due to alcohol-related deaths in Milton Keynes in 2020, new figures suggest.

It comes after the number of people who died from excessive alcohol consumption across England soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Office for Health and Improvement Disparities figures show premature deaths from alcohol-related conditions led to a potential 2,076 years of life being lost in Milton Keynes in 2020 – up from 1,999 in 2019, and the highest number since 2016, when records began.

Alcohol related deaths rose during the Covid pandemic

Of these, 1,492 (72%) were as a result of alcohol-related deaths among men, and 584 (28%) among women.

Across England, 293,980 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related conditions in males in 2020.

This fell to 138,060 years among females, though both are at their highest level since records began.

Potential years of life lost are calculated by multiplying the total number of alcohol-related deaths occurring at each age by the number of remaining years left to live, according to life expectancy estimates.

Alcohol-related deaths include alcoholic liver disease, and diseases made more likely by extensive alcohol consumption, including heart disease or various types of cancer.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of Alcohol awareness charity Drinkaware, said: "These statistics are absolutely devastating, each number masking an individual family tragedy.

"We also know the heaviest drinkers drank more during the pandemic, and warning signs were missed as people saw each other less and were less able to access support.”

Separate Office for National Statistics figures show that deaths as a direct result of alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic.

Across England, there were 7,600 alcohol-specific deaths in 2021 – the highest number since records began in 2001 and a 30% increase from 2019.

In the South East, 1,064 people died from alcohol-specific causes – up from 828 in 2019 and also a record.

It meant 11.6 per 100,000 people in the region died due to alcohol in 2021.