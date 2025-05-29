Rhiannon says Gut Wealth helped her go from daily pain and bloating to enjoying meals out again | Gut Wealth

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Women are breaking the silence around gut health and sharing how one supplement is helping them live freely again – now with 25% off for new customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years, Rhiannon avoided meals out. She’d study menus in advance, plan her seat for easy toilet access, and often cancel at the last minute because of gut pain or bloating. “There were days I couldn’t even leave the house,” she says. “It wasn’t just embarrassing – it was isolating.”

She’s not alone. According to the UK’s Big Poo Review – yes, that’s what it’s actually called – more than 13 percent of people say bowel or toilet issues significantly impact their lives. And although IBS affects both men and women, the silent burden often falls hardest on women between 30 and 55. Between the social stigma, lack of clear diagnosis, and endless trial-and-error treatments, many are left feeling helpless.

But that’s starting to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More and more women are now speaking openly about the realities of living with gut issues – and what’s actually helping. A wave of social posts and five-star reviews have put Gut Wealth on the radar: a UK-made, citrus-flavoured gut sachet that many say has helped them manage bloating, cramps and toilet urgency after just a few weeks.

Rhiannon says she noticed a difference within days. “Before Gut Wealth, I’d spent years in pain with IBS – bloated, in agony, unable to eat without worrying. I was a slave to my bowels. But after two weeks, I wasn’t rushing to the toilet anymore. The cramps stopped. I started saying yes to plans again.”

Gut Wealth sachets – the citrus-flavoured postbiotic supplement gaining popularity with IBS sufferers | Gut Wealth

She’s now one of hundreds sharing positive experiences. “I know it sounds dramatic, but it’s changed my life,” she wrote in a post that’s now had more than 50,000 views.

Other women echo her experience. One reviewer wrote: “Game changer. I’ve had IBS for years. These sachets helped within days – no more bloating, no more panic.” Another said: “I used to dread going out for dinner. Now I actually look forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supplement is a postbiotic – a newer type of gut support that skips the live bacteria of probiotics and instead delivers the good stuff directly. Each Gut Wealth sachet contains digestion-supporting compounds, zinc, B vitamins, and no faff: just tear it open and sip. There’s no refrigeration, no pills, and no artificial flavours. It’s low FODMAP, vegetarian, gluten-free and low in sugar – so it works for most sensitive diets.

The latest reviews are frank, honest and strikingly similar. “I didn’t think anything would help,” wrote one user. “But this has made a real difference. I can wear what I want again. I can have a coffee without worrying.”

Not everyone sees instant results – a few mention it takes a few weeks – but the majority say it’s the first supplement they’ve stuck with. The 42 and 56-pack options are now 25% off with free UK delivery until Friday 31 May. No discount code is needed – just follow the link and the offer is applied automatically.

Gut Wealth was recently named MedTech and HealthTech Start-Up of the Year 2024 and has now launched in Ireland too. If you’ve been quietly dealing with bloating, urgency, or the dreaded IBS dread before a day out – it might be time to stop just living with it.