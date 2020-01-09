January discount for people who sign up for Race for Life 2020 in Milton Keynes

People whose New Year's resolution was to get fit in 2020 are invited this month to sign up for the Race for Life in MK

The Cancer Research UK charity’s much-loved events are returning this June – and are no longer restricted to female participants.

Some of last year's Race ofr life entrants

Anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30% off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

The Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events take place at Willen Lake and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager for Milton Keynes, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it. This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

Men are welcome to take part

She added: “Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Courtney said: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Cancer Research UK receives no Government funding for its ground-breaking research.

It funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Courtney said: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Milton Keynes with people across the South East and the whole of the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

“Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org