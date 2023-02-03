Keep your children entertained at Milton Keynes’ most popular park this half-term

If you’re planning the perfect day out during the half-term holiday break then head to Milton Keynes’ most popular park.

Willen Lake offers outdoor fun for all ages and budgets, including the epic Treetop Extreme which will be open throughout the holiday.

The course is recognised as one of the most challenging in the region but fear not - it offers three different levels to suit a range of ages and abilities.

Treetop Extreme is now booking for every weekend in February and every day during half term

For the most daring, the experience ends with a 13m Treetop Drop on to a giant orange bullseye – with prices from £12 per child and £20 per adult. Book here

Discover Archery sessions will take place three times during half-term on February 15, 18 and 19. The highly rated activity promises 90 minutes of fun instruction with expert coaches in a peaceful, forested area just a few minutes’ walk from Willen Lake. It costs £30 per person and booking is essential here

Pedalo Hire offers lots of fun crafts, including dragons, swans and unicorn. Booking is not required and costs £20 for 40 minutes.

The city’s Largest Free Play Area features tonnes of brilliant equipment to mess about on while the many walking and cycling routes are always a favourite with families. The circular route around Willen Lake South is 3km with spectacular wintry scenes on the water and in the woodlands.

Refreshments are available at Benugo Bar & Kitchen located at the Willen Lake Water Sports Centre and open daily from 9am to 4pm.

