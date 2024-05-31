Labour confirm Milton Keynes women and children's hospital WILL be built if they win  General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Party has confirmed that would honour Milton Keynes's new hospitals programme if they win the General Election on July 4.

It would continue the delivery of new hospitals promised by the Conservatives at the 2019 General Election, that have not yet been built. That includes the long-awaited Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Milton Keynes.

The NHS will be a key issue in the upcoming election, with Labour estimating that the national waiting list for NHS treatments will hit 10 million if the Conservatives remain in Government for another 5 years. Currently, the waiting list stands at 7.5 million treatments.

Emily Darlington, Labour’s candidate for Milton Keynes Central, said: “It was great to show Shadow Secretary of State (Wes Streeting) around MK Hospital earlier this year. We made the case that we needed to expand our hospital and he agreed. Despite being promised many times by the Conservatives, progress has moved at a snail’s pace. If elected, myself and my fellow Labour MPs would work to get spades in the ground as quickly as possible. We will make sure that the health of women and children in MK is improved.”

Labour's candidates in Milton Keynes, Emily Darlington (Milton Keynes Central), Chris Curtis (Milton Keynes North) and Callum Anderson (Buckingham and Bletchley).

Chris Curtis, Labour's candidate for Milton Keynes North, added: “The local Conservatives are asking to be re-elected on a record of something that hasn’t even been built yet. After 14 years of Government, they have nothing to show except an NHS on its knees. It’s time for change with Labour.”

Despite being promised five years ago, the Women’s and Children’s Hospital project has currently only reached the ‘Strategic Outline Case’ stage, meaning there are a number of stages to go through before it is finally built.