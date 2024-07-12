Latest figures show more than two-thirds of Milton Keynes A&E arrivals seen within four hours

Officials say NHS performance is currently well below level of what patients 'rightly expect'. Photo: Chris Radburn PA

More than two-thirds of people who arrived at accident and emergency at Milton Keynes University Hospital were seen within four hours, new figures show.

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has an objective for 78% of patients to be seen within this time frame in March 2025.

Recent NHS England figures show there were 14,523 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital in June. Of them, 10,296 were seen within four hours – accounting for 71% of arrivals.

Across England, 75% of patients were seen within four hours, a slight increase from 74% the month before.

Figures also show 38,106 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – down from 42,555 in May.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also dropped, from 138,770 in May to 128,114 last month.

In Milton Keynes, 662 patients waited longer than four hours.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive at the King’s Fund think tank, said: "Prior to winning the general election, the Labour Party pledged to return the NHS to meeting performance standards by the end of this parliament if it was to form the new government.

"NHS performance is currently well below many of the level patients rightly expect and which are set out as rights and pledges in the NHS Constitution.

"The prize of shorter waiting times and better patient care would be a good goal for any government. But it will not be easily won."

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced an independent probe into NHS performance.

He said the investigation will be led by former health minister Lord Ara Darzi, and will provide a "full and frank" assessment of the state of the NHS.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "Frontline teams are continuing to work exceptionally hard under significant pressure to provide the best care they can for patients, but everyone recognises that access and waiting times are currently far from what the public have a right to expect."