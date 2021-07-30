Latest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Milton Keynes revealed

Thirty coronavirus patients were being cared for in hospital in Milton Keynes as of Tuesday, new figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 27 was up from 22 on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 5,163 people in hospital with Covid as of July 27, with 738 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than trebled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators almost trebled, increasing by 185%.