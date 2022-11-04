'Little warrior' from Milton Keynes who has been treated for two brain tumours inspires aunt's charity challenge

A “little warrior” from Milton Keynes, who has been treated for two unrelated brain tumours, has inspired her proud aunt to take part in a month-long fundraiser.

Elsie Pyner, from Newport Pagnell in Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with a grade 4 medulloblastoma in March 2015 at the age of two.

The youngster underwent emergency brain surgery, during which she suffered a large haemorrhage. As a result, she developed posterior fossa syndrome, a condition that can cause changes in speech, movement, emotions and behaviour. She also developed selective mutism, a severe anxiety disorder which makes her unable to speak in certain social situations, and a processing delay.

Lindsey McCluskie and niece Elsie Pyner

Elsie went on to have five months of intensive chemotherapy and a second surgery to debulk her tumour followed by high-dose chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. She requires the use of hearing aids due to damage caused by the high-dose chemo.

In March 2020, a routine MRI scan detected another tumour. Initially thought to be a relapse of Elsie’s cancerous medulloblastoma, her parents were told to prepare for life-prolonging rather than life-saving treatment. Elsie underwent two further surgeries before it was discovered that her second tumour was entirely unrelated to the first, a low-grade juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma (JPA). The 10-year-old is now being monitored with six-monthly scans.

Elsie’s ordeal has inspired her aunt Lindsey McCluskie to take part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 100 Squats or Star Jumps a day in November Challenge.

The 48-year-old, from nearby Buckingham, will be joined by seven of her colleagues from Display Creatives UK Ltd, including project managers, designers, its business development manager and a co-owner.

Elsie Pyner during treatment

Commercial manager Lindsey, who has worked for the Milton Keynes-based company for 24 years, said: “I saw the challenge and thought it sounded like fun so decided to rope some of my colleagues into doing it as well.

“We’re going to do a lot of videos and take pictures to try and keep the momentum going. Everyone’s up for the challenge and keen to raise as much money as possible for what is a great cause and a charity close to my heart.”

She added: “Your life changes forever after a brain tumour diagnosis. You don’t think something like that will ever happen to your family. I watched my sister’s world come crashing down and saw her somehow find the strength to carry on because she has another daughter too, who was six when Elsie was first diagnosed.

“It’s horrible to watch what they’re going through and know you can’t fix it. We hold our breath and pray every time Elsie has a scan. She’s the baby of the family so it’s really tough…

Lindsey McCluskie, pictured centre, with some of her Design Creatives UK Ltd colleagues joining her for the challenge

"She’s our little warrior, our miracle, and a very cheeky little girl. I didn’t know anything about brain tumours before Elsie got sick but now I know they’re the biggest cancer killer of children and young people under 40, which is terrible.”

Her sister and Elsie’s mum, Kate Pyner said: “I think what Lindsey’s doing is incredible.”