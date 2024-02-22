Local girl climbs Kilimanjaro for Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundraising has been Julie's entire persona for well over a year now as she is determined to raise £10,000 for various charities before she hits 30 in November.

She said "it's been really exhausting and taken up a lot of mental space but I really want to know that I've given back to all these amazing charities that have helped me and my loved ones throughout various stages of life"

You may have seen Julie recently at the Newport Pagnell (her hometown) Christmas Lights Fair in December, selling tickets to a 'Guess The Name Of The Unicorn' stall. But she's been running many fundraisers through her social media, primarily her Instagram (@juliebotwoodx). Including being part of the 100 club and sweepstakes.

Julie Hiking Volcano Acatenango for Altitude Preparation

Now she's exhausted her network, she's trying to get local businesses on board to sponsor her in exchange for lots of brand visibility. Could you be a business owner looking to support?