Local girl climbs Kilimanjaro for Cancer Research

After running the London Marathon for Willen Hospice in 2023, Julie Botwood decided she wanted to go further and higher to raise more money for a worthy cause. Selecting Cancer Research - a cause close to her families heart, she’s now embarking on all the training needed but more importantly needs your help to fundraise!
By Julie BotwoodContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT
Fundraising has been Julie's entire persona for well over a year now as she is determined to raise £10,000 for various charities before she hits 30 in November.

She said "it's been really exhausting and taken up a lot of mental space but I really want to know that I've given back to all these amazing charities that have helped me and my loved ones throughout various stages of life"

You may have seen Julie recently at the Newport Pagnell (her hometown) Christmas Lights Fair in December, selling tickets to a 'Guess The Name Of The Unicorn' stall. But she's been running many fundraisers through her social media, primarily her Instagram (@juliebotwoodx). Including being part of the 100 club and sweepstakes.

Julie Hiking Volcano Acatenango for Altitude PreparationJulie Hiking Volcano Acatenango for Altitude Preparation
Now she's exhausted her network, she's trying to get local businesses on board to sponsor her in exchange for lots of brand visibility. Could you be a business owner looking to support?

Alternatively if you've got a soft spot for Cancer Research you can donate directly and securely at: Just Giving - Julie Botwood

