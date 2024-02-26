Local village Lavendon comes together in support of Rare Diseases Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community is a powerful word.

I have lived in Lavendon since 2014, but it is only in recent years that I have started getting involved with the community. I think my kids starting school here has pushed me into that. I continue to be amazed by the support this little village can give when it is needed.

It was only meant to be small event on the back of a larger event I did in December, at The Two Brewers in Olney. The turnout however was overwhelming. We had fun and raised some money for The Gaucher’s Association. I support this charity to honour my daughter Emily.

Lavendon Village Quiz Raised £547.00

Emily had Gaucher's Type 2 - we lost her two weeks before her first birthday. Last September, marked the year she would have turned 21!

In her memory I have been fundraising since, to celebrate her 20 year anniversary and 21st birthday. I would like to raise awareness and promote research for this rare condition - Gaucher’s Disease, in particular, Type 2.

Thank you so much to everyone who has already showed so much love and support!!

Not all communities rally around an event. Some rally around a cause and Lavendon was also great at doing this with the Princess Poppy Appeal.

So, I’m just here to say Thank you Lavendon! Your support on Friday was massively appreciated, what a fantastic little village we live in.

Special thanks of course go to my Superstar quiz master Amanda and the very supportive group I have fallen into.

The charity is the Gaucher’s Association and more info can be found here: Gaucher's Disease. Rare Diseases Day is a day that celebrates any rare disease. The official date is 29th February and this year it will be celebrated on the actual rare day but awareness runs throughout Feb: Rare Disease Day.