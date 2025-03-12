Lottery fund gives thousands to help boost wellbeing of people of South Asian heritage in Milton Keynes

A city start-up community company that helps people to South Asain heritage relax through creating art has been awarded a National Lottery grant.

Mindfulness Inspired Art CIC was founded by Bhavika Garg after her research showed parent and carers from ethnic minority groups are facing higher levels of stress compared to their majority counterparts and were not able to look after their wellbeing due to various challenges.

The company will use the lottery cash to run well-being workshops twice a month and hold an annual art exhibition to celebrate and showcase the artwork created by the attendees.

It is currently running weekly sessions, attended by 12 to 15 residents from Bletchley and Fenny Stratford who join in with creative activities such as painting with acrylics and watercolours, colouring manadala, rock painting, zentangle art, affirmative art, and upcycling glass bottles, CDs, etc. alongside practicing mindfulness moments.

Bhavika Garg displays some of her project's artwork

A total 12 sessions was funded by Milton Keynes City Council under Bletchley Clubs initiative.

"These sessions have already created a positive social impact and helped the participants to meet new people and make friends, while learning various mindfulness practices to deal with day-to-day stress and get creative. While enjoyable, the participants also improved their focus and concentration, self-compassion, gratitude, and social cohesion,” said Bhavika.

The new funding will see these sessions expanded to weekends and for a specific ethnic minority community. This also means that the number of working parents and carers able to participate will increase.

At the same time, the group will be able to hold an annual exhibition in November 2025 to showcase the artworks created by the attendees during the sessions. These will help them to build relationships with wider community experiencing the same challenges and hopefully enable them to get encouraged and be inspired to give priority to their self-care.

Bhavika said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to offer range of wellbeing services accessible to parents and carers from South Asian communities.

"This is important because it helps both the parents/carers and their children to look after their well-being better while supporting themselves, connect with others facing similar challenges, and to create their own supportive circles of friends and peers. Get in touch with us via social media and about how to book the workshops as there are limited spaces and pre-booking is must.”

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year the Community Fund awarded over £686.3m of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting more than 13,700 projects.