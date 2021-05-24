Low Covid case numbers recorded in Milton Keynes this weekend

On both Saturday and Sunday May 22-23 a small amount of new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes.

On Saturday three new cases were confirmed on Sunday seven positive tests were announced.

Over the past 48 hours no deaths were recorded that could be linked to a positive Covid test from the 28 days prior, meaning Milton Keynes has gone nearly two months without a death attributed to the virus.

Two days of low case figures have kept the rolling seven-day infection rate for the borough down, it stands at 21.5 cases per 100,000 people. The national picture is similar, the infection rate is 22.5 cases per 100,000 for the UK as a whole.

Over the weekend 4,929 new cases of Covid were confirmed across the country and 11 new virus-linked deaths were recorded.