"March for Men" launches in Milton Keynes to drive prostate cancer testing

To mark Prostate cancer Day and in response to the lack of awareness around issues of Prostate Cancer, a coalition of health and advocacy organisations is launching a major national initiative—March for Men—in Milton Keynes to encourage dialogue, improve awareness and encourage testing for prostate cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 52,000 new cases diagnosed annually—equivalent to 143 men a day—prostate cancer poses a national health crisis. However, the toll is disproportionately borne by Black men, particularly those of African and Caribbean descent, who are twice as likely to be diagnosed and 2.5 times more likely to die from the disease compared to their White counterparts.

Despite these alarming statistics, the UK still lacks a national screening programme for prostate cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To bridge this gap, Stemax Consult Healthcare Service, Cancer UK-Salone, Prostate Cancer UK, and Linked Events Ltd are launching the March for Men initiative. The event, taking place on 21 June 2025 in Milton Keynes, aims to raise awareness, provide over 200 free PSA tests, and drive national policy conversations and change.

March for men flyer

Why This Matters

1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer

1 in 4 Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer (compared to 1 in 8 White men and 1 in 13 Asian men).

57% of Black men are diagnosed at late stages (Stage III/IV).

Key barriers include cultural stigma, mistrust in healthcare systems, and lack of targeted outreach.

About the March for Men Initiative

The event is designed to engage, educate, and empower communities, particularly high-risk groups. Activities include:

Free On-site PSA Testing: Rapid testing with follow-up support.

Survivor Testimony Panels: First-hand stories to reduce stigma.

Expert Q&A Sessions: Urologists and medical professionals addressing myths and concerns.

Multilingual Information: Resources in English and Punjabi.

Counselling Booths: Confidential support from trained professionals.

Commemorative Takeaways: T-shirts, medals, and awareness packs.

Family-friendly Atmosphere: Hydration stations and light refreshments available.

Walk from the Milton Keynes train station to the city centre

Call to Action

For the Public: Join the event, get screened, and share your support using #MarchForMen.

For Policymakers: Prioritise a national screening programme and fund pilot projects in affected communities.

For Health Providers: Partner with local leaders and invest in outreach and culturally sensitive outreach.

Together, We Can Save Lives

“Prostate cancer doesn’t wait—and neither should we,” said Tina Davies OBE OOR, prostrate cancer advocate and event partner. “With early detection, education, and action, we can close the gap and ensure that every man, regardless of ethnicity or postcode, gets the care he deserves.”