Massive queues at walk-in centre at Milton Keynes Hospital

The walk-in centre at Milton Keynes Hospital is so busy that patients are queuing outside the doors to get in.

A photo circulated on social media on Tuesday and was sent to the MK Citizen which shows people lining up to go in - even though many had been given appointments.

The centre is on the hospital site

The building is part of the Urgent Care Centre, which is run by the NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

A spokesman for the CCG said the service was currently experiencing a busy period and urged people to seek alternative help for minor ailments if possible.

She said: "The Urgent Care Centre is experiencing busy periods this winter as the local urgent care walk-in service. The service can provide treatment for injuries like sprains and strains to prevent attendance at emergency services. For minor illness, patients can been seen more quickly by community pharmacists who are trained clinicians."

The spokesman added: "Patients who need to be seen by the urgent care service continue to be seen within four hour waiting time targets."

The Milton Keynes Urgent Care Service is there to provide urgent advice and treatment for illness, infections and injuries including children with high temperatures, ear and respiratory infections, children and adults with breathing problems, mild and moderate injuries, wounds and burns, acute mental health problems, worrying rashes, bladder and other infections, and concerning tummy upsets.

It is open 24/7, and staffed by local GPs and nurses to deal urgent problems which cannot safely wait.

Patients are advised to call 111 for advice before attending.