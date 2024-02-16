Maya CARE: A beacon of inclusivity and empowerment receives prestigious SheInspires National Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recent accolade of the “Agent of Change SheInspires National Award”, conferred upon the founders and the unsung heroes within the organization, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to creating a world where disabilities are not limitations but stepping stones to empowerment. Manjiri, armed with a Master's in Major Programme Management from Oxford University, and Abhay, her husband and co-founder, embarked on a mission to provide free services to the elderly, addressing the unmet needs of a segment often overlooked by societal norms.

Manjiri's inspiration sprouted during her daily commute from Milton Keynes to London Euston, where chance encounters with individuals like Alice Maynard, a motorised wheelchair user, and Brian, a visually impaired individual, sparked a profound realisation. Why was inclusivity lacking in her home country, and why were people born with disabilities often confined to their homes and dependent on their families? These questions became the catalyst for Maya CARE's inception, a platform dedicated to offering free intellectual, logistical, medical, and emotional support to the elderly while economically empowering differently-abled individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation's innovative initiatives, including Project Bindu in India and Project Proton in the UK, showcase a commitment to inclusivity that goes beyond rhetoric.

Manjiri Gokhale Joshi receiving SheInspires award

In the heart of Horwich, England, on the memorable evening of November 23, 2023, Maya CARE Foundation, founded by the dynamic duo Manjiri Gokhale Joshi and Abhay Joshi, achieved a momentous milestone as they were crowned winners of the Agent of Change SheInspires National Award. This prestigious accolade not only recognizes the remarkable transformation of individuals who have triumphed over disabilities but also celebrates their inspiring leadership roles in steering Maya CARE towards unparalleled success.

The event, attended by a vibrant gathering of 650 people, resonated with the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment that defines Maya CARE's mission. The judges were deeply moved by the collaborative efforts of Sowmya from the Voice Team (who is registered blind), Anupama Kulkarni (who has a speech and hearing impairment) from the Data Team, and Shikha Vishwakarma (a wheelchair user) from the Power Team—individuals who have triumphed over various challenges to assume pivotal roles within the organization. Their dedication and resilience exemplify the ethos of Maya CARE, where differences are not only embraced but celebrated.

The journey of Maya CARE Foundation, which began in 2009 in India and expanded to the UK in 2021, is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and determination. Maya CARE has been dedicated to providing free intellectual/logistical/medical and emotional support to the elderly, as well as intensive training/ mentoring and coaching to differently-abled individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Project Bindu in India and Project Proton in the UK have been instrumental in creating a virtual platform for differently-abled individuals, enabling them to develop valuable professional skills and become contributing members of society. The initiatives operate through specialized teams—Voice Team, Data Team, and Power Team—each harnessing the unique abilities of its members to handle diverse tasks, including managing a business process outsourcing unit.

Care home activities

The SheInspires National Award rightfully acknowledges the significant impact Maya CARE has made under the guidance of Neetu Katyal, a steadfast supporter. The leadership team of 30 individuals, supported by 2600+ volunteers, manages an extensive network of 120 teams of differently-abled individuals. Together, they have orchestrated over 27,000 free visits, showcasing their skills, compassion, and dedication to fostering inclusivity within the communities they serve.

What sets Maya CARE apart is not just the number of services provided or the geographical reach achieved but the genuine empowerment of individuals who have overcome disabilities. The award ceremony celebrated not only the founders but also the unsung heroes within Maya CARE, like Sowmya, Anupama, and Shikha, who have become beacons of inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

SheInspires National Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a promise of a future where Maya CARE's influence will continue to inspire positive change on a grand scale.