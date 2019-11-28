Members of the Bangladeshi community raise thousands for cancer unit at Milton Keynes hospital

Members of the Bangladeshi community in MK have raised an impressive £4,000 for the new cancer unit at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The Milton Keynes Bangladeshi Association (MKBA) organised a dinner at fundraising events including a dinner at Dinajpur Restaurant in Fenny Stratford.

Members visited the hospital this week to hand over the cheque.

MKBA was founded in 2015 by the Bangladeshi community members living in Milton Keynes to encourage and engage a wider diverse community.

Many members have had a few generations living in MK for the past 50 years.

A spokesman said: "MKBA believe that it it important to work with all communities and live in peace and harmony, and the role of our members is to bridge the gap between other communities and welcome other communities and faiths to work together in cohesion to better the future generation."