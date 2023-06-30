Mental health programme delivered delivered to Milton Keynes schools scoops national teaching award

A mental health programme that has awarded accreditation to two Milton Keynes schools has won a national teaching award.

The LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme, which was delivered to Bradwell Village Primary and the Stephenson Trust Post 16 Centre, fought off thousands of applicants to scoop a Silver Award in the Impact Through Partnership category at the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The team were named the winners of the prestigious award for their “outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day”.

Headteacher Cheryl Smith and the LightBulb team

Delivered by the St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) College in Northampton, the headmistress Chery Smith was recognised in the Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School category and the LightBulb team were Highly Commended for the Excellence for Special Needs Education prize.

LightBulb, which was created to help young people understand and identify mental ill health and the different feelings and thoughts they may experience as they grow up, has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards.

The winners will be announced on November 25 and televised on the BBC, with winners showcased on BBC’s The One Show.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrates excellence in education and is run by the Teaching Awards Trust, that recognises the life-changing work that takes place in education. It aims to highlight the vital role educators play and the work that’s delivered in schools and colleges every day.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “I am inspired by the devotion of teachers and the huge impact they have on the lives of the young people they tutor, support, encourage and motivate day in and day out.

“The valuable role they play both inside and outside the classroom has inspired generations of young people across the country to achieve their potential. I am delighted to congratulate the winners of the 2023 Awards and thank them all for the amazing contributions they have made to our communities.”