Milton Keynes 55-year-old man's journey to affordable life insurance with Type 2 Diabetes

David Ellison, a 55-year-old resident of Milton Keynes, shares his experience navigating the life insurance market with a chronic health condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes seven years ago, David initially faced challenges in finding an insurer who would offer a policy that suited his specific health and lifestyle.

David Ellison, a 55-year-old resident of Milton Keynes, shares his experience navigating the life insurance market with a chronic health condition. Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes seven years ago, David initially faced challenges in finding an insurer who would offer a policy that suited his specific health and lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I reached out to about 8 or 9 insurers but felt like I was just another checkbox in their system," David shared. "Most companies didn’t seem interested in understanding my personal health journey. Their approach felt formulaic, leading to high quotes that didn’t reflect the effort I put into managing my diabetes."

David Ellison - Milton Keynes

David received quotes ranging from £80 to £120 per month, often bundled with extras that were irrelevant to his needs. These standardised offerings made him feel very disconnected from the insurance process.

However, his experience changed when he discovered Blueberry Life. "Blueberry Life took a more personal approach. They discussed my situation in detail and took my specific health management efforts into account," said David. "They provided a fairer, more accurate quote of £43 per month, significantly lower than other insurers." David ultimately secured a £40,000 policy, ensuring financial protection for his wife in the event of his passing.

David’s story reflects a common challenge across the UK, where nearly half of the population lives with a chronic health condition. According to government data, approximately 45.7% of men and 50.1% of women report a long-term health issue, and yet only about 30% of the public has life insurance, highlighting a significant gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Blueberry Life has revamped its offerings to cover a wider spectrum of chronic conditions, including Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, high BMI, and high cholesterol. With the launch of its new brand identity, Blueberry Life is also introducing a cutting-edge insurance app next year to support customers on their health journey.

When launched, the Blueberry Life app is set to transform traditional insurance by focusing on customer wellness. It will provide a suite of tools to help customers understand, track, and improve their health, creating a unique ecosystem of support that rewards healthy lifestyle choices.

Dr. Karan Mehta, CEO of Blueberry Life, commented, “At Blueberry Life, we believe that everyone deserves fair and supportive access to life insurance, regardless of their health history. Our recent rebrand is more than a name change; it’s a statement of our commitment to bridging the insurance gap for individuals with chronic health conditions.”

Blueberry Life’s personalised underwriting model offers fairer, more accurate pricing, ensuring that each customer’s unique health profile is taken into account. By moving beyond one-size-fits-all policies, Blueberry Life is set to become a leader in inclusive, customer-focused life insurance solutions.