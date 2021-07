Milton Keynes areas where Covid infections rose as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.

Coronavirus cases have started to rise in both Milton Keynes and the UK, leading to the postponement of the initial 'Freedom Day', which was originally scheduled for June 21.

The latest figures show 20 out of 32 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

20 Milton Keynes neighbourhoods saw an increase in new cases in the third week of June

Milton Keynes recorded 239 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 88.7 cases per 100,000 people.

We reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm

-9% rise - from 71.4 cases per 100,000 to 77.9 cases

Bletchley North West

-25% rise - from 49.8 cases per 100,000 to 62.2 cases

Bradwell Common

-33% rise - from 45.7 cases per 100,000 to 60.9 cases

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington

-33% rise - from 83.6 cases per 100,000 to 111.5 cases

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton

-40% rise - from 60.2 cases per 100,000 to 84.2 cases

Furzton

-40% rise - from 70.8 cases per 100,000 to 99.1 cases

Willen & Downhead Park

-50% rise - from 2 confirmed cases in seven days (no recorded infection rate) to 49.3 cases per 100,000 people

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley

-50% rise - from from 2 confirmed cases in seven days (no recorded infection rate) to 31.9 cases per 100,000 people

Bletchley East

-50% rise - from from 2 confirmed cases in seven days (no recorded infection rate) to 38.1 cases per 100,000 people

Great Linford & Giffard Park

-60% rise - from 76.1 cases per 100,000 to 121.8 cases

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill

-62% rise - from 57.2 cases per 100,000 to 92.4 cases

Bletchley West

-67% rise - from 40.9 cases per 100,000 to 68.2 cases

Linford Wood

-75% rise - from 62.1 cases per 100,000 to 108.7 cases

Woughton & Woolstone

-86% rise - from 78.8 cases per 100,000 to 146.4 cases

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands

-100% rise - from 74.4 cases per 100,000 to 148.7 cases

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook

-100% rise - from 49.5 cases per 100,000 to 99 cases

Bletchley South

-140% rise - from 53.9 cases per 100,000 to 129.4 cases

Newport Pagnell South

-167% rise - from 39.8 cases per 100,000 to 106.2 cases

Denbigh

-325% rise - from 49.9 cases per 100,000 to 212.1 cases

Far Bletchley