Milton Keynes care home to benefit from extensive £8.5m refurbishment

Highclere care home in Milton Keynes is to benefit as part of an £8.5 million investment programme by HC-One, the Kind Care Company.

Work to improve a number of care homes, including Highclere, was paused due to the pandemic, but work finally began in August and is due to be completed by October this year.

The refurbishment will include a new café bar with each area designed to support the mind, body and soul.

Work at Highclere care home will be completed October

HC-One area director, Henry Muntambo, said: “We’re really excited that our plans are safely at Highclere. We look forward to seeing the end result, and when it is safe to do so, welcoming more visitors to see our new look.”

Located in Chapman Avenue, Highclere care home offers short and long term care packages for older patients in Milton Keynes that require nursing, residential or residential memory care for those living with dementia.

The refurbishment programme is part of HC-One’s vision to be the UK’s first-choice care provider in the communities it serves. The company is committed to fostering an environment that feels like home, and enhancing care home facilities will help to provide the best setting for residents, team members and visitors.