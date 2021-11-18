Milton Keynes care home wins prestigious award for its outstanding end-of-life care

Bluebirds Neurological Care Centre in Milton Keynes has been awarded Care Home of the Year 2021 for its outstanding end-of-life care.

The Award was given as part of the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Virtual Awards, which recognises health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life.

Bluebirds Neurological Care Centre, based in Shenley Lodge, was nominated alongside ten other care homes, which were all applauded for their excellent end-of-life care during a pandemic.

The Gold Standards Framework Centre, in association with Hospice UK, provides expert training for frontline staff in health and social care, to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care for people nearing end of life.

Colleen Brothers, manager at Bluebirds Neurological Care Centre, said: “We are delighted to be awarded GSF Care Home of the Year 2021. This accolade has been well received by all at Bluebirds and the wider team at PJ Care.

"After nearly a decade of sustaining this well-respected accreditation, this has highlighted that GSF has significantly contributed to the high quality of care we provide to our residents, both in the end stages of life and when promoting a quality of life throughout our residents' whole journey with us.”

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Lead Nurse for GSF said: “The standard for CHOY was so high, there were 11 nominations.

“We were so proud to have awarded care home of the year to the team at Bluebird Neurological Care Centre, and to see that they are continuing to develop their service. They have incorporated the soul midwives philosophy to enhance the care of the dying and the chef is aiming for a Michelin Star in the future for their food preparation.