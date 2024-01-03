Milton Keynes charity calls for local people to ‘Rise to the Challenge’ in 2024

Willen Hospice is encouraging local people to take on a challenge in 2024 in a bid to raise vital funds for the charity.

As part of their ‘Rise to the Challenge’ month, Willen Hospice is encouraging local people to take on a challenge in 2024 in a bid to raise vital funds for the charity.

Challenges are a great way to raise money for charity while having incredible ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experiences. To help people feel inspired, Willen Hospice are offering a range of incredible opportunities.

These includes going overseas with an Iceland Trek (an information evening is being held at the Hospice on 7 February) and MK to Paris cycle challenge. Or for those after an adrenaline rush, take to skies with a Wing Walk, or a skydive!

Willen Hospice London Marathon runner

Fitness fanatics looking to reach new goals can apply for charity places in multiple running events from the Great North Run to the Berlin Marathon! Keen swimmers and social groups are also encouraged to sign up for the annual MK Rotary Swimathon which takes place on Saturday 24 February at Wolverton Leisure Centre.

Local companies can also get involved by signing up for the Franklins Solicitor’ £50 Challenge! Businesses go head-to-head to see who can invest their £50 to raise the most amount of money for their chosen charity.

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice Challenges Fundraiser, said “The New Year offers a fresh start for many of us, and signing up for a challenge in January is a great way to commit to making 2024 the best year yet. This time next year you could be saying ‘I did a skydive!

"I cycled from MK to Paris!”, or after a year of training and fundraising, you could be packing your bags for our Iceland Trek! The money raised will also help us to care for local families who are facing a different kind of challenge, where our compassionate, specialist services are essential.”

The economic climate and increased pressure on services have made for a challenging few years for the local Hospice. As a charity, only 15% of their running costs are met by ongoing NHS funding, which means they rely on the generosity of the community to help provide the free, compassionate care they are known and loved for.