Milton Keynes charity delivers 20,000 emergency period packs

Girl Pack, who help people access free period products, has delivered 20,000 emergency period packs.

Last year, the team at Girl Pack made and delivered more than 9,000 emergency period packs alongside over 6,000 period products. This means they supported over 15,000 periods across the city.

Girl Pack began in 2018 after teenagers Megan and Paige realised that their friends were coming to school without the necessary pads or tampons for their periods. Eager to help their peers they came up with the period pack and with the help of parents and the school, made them available to students. They were an instant success.

Girl Pack initially worked with schools providing emergency period packs in 5 sizes, but a 6th size was added when primary schools started to ask for help. The primary school pack has colourful knickers and character hand sanitiser to make periods less scary for children under 11.

Period packs contain period pads, knickers, wipes and hand sanitiser and are available in 6 sizes

The pandemic and cost of living crisis had a huge impact on local families, and it was in 2021 that Girl Pack extended their offering to the community and added period products to the scheme, recognising that it’s not only school children that need support.

Founder Megan said “We are incredibly proud of the support that we provide to families in the community as well as the extra support we provide schools above and beyond the Government Scheme. We realised that by supporting the community as well as schools it would further our mission to support everyone’s period.”

“Women, girls, and those who bleed have been using items such as toilet tissue and socks during their periods and this is simply not acceptable. We want a city where this is not a reality for many young people and the wider community but in the meantime, we will work hard to make sure there is access to free period products for anyone who needs help.”

To celebrate passing 20,000 period packs Girl Pack are about to start work on a period pack that is especially designed for those going through gender transition. Working with local group Under the Umbrella, schools, and other organisations a special period pack will be designed by young people for young people who are transitioning.

Girl Pack have delivered 20,000 period packs

The charity supports 120 schools, children’s centres, parishes, doctor’s surgeries and other charities across the city. Girl Pack also works with Centre:MK and the MK Don’s to help spread awareness of period poverty.

Trustee Debbie, who co-ordinates the community partners, said: “30% of children live in poverty in Milton Keynes and with children in poverty comes parents in poverty too. We give away thousands of period products and emergency period packs each year to those who are experiencing period poverty. Our partners are only allowed to ask one question – what size – when someone asks for help. We do not put any restrictions on who can receive support.”

If you would like to help Girl Pack to carry on providing this vital service, you can do so by donating via Just Giving.

For more information on what Girl Pack do and where you can get support go to www.girlpack.org.